Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 25,901 Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 217.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Gatos Silver by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Gatos Silver by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE:GATO opened at $4.25 on Wednesday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.24.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

