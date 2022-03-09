Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 620.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 19,631 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after acquiring an additional 336,737 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 450,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,610,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 4,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $607,843.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total transaction of $111,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,955. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $83.20 on Wednesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.90 and a 1-year high of $200.95. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.66.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.00) by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 82.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products target the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

