Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases 1,204 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 22,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.08.

PFG opened at $64.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $70.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 11.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

