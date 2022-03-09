Squarepoint Ops LLC Purchases Shares of 7,143 Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $70,650,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $49,162,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $23,477,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $22,657,000. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks during the third quarter valued at about $17,930,000. Institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Freshworks alerts:

In other news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $386,732.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randy Gottfried sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $2,292,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,688 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,014.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.13. Freshworks Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.60 and a 1-year high of $53.36.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRSH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $58.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $45.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Freshworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.38.

About Freshworks (Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc develops software solutions for businesses worldwide. It offers Freshdesk, a solution that empower the support team to work together and resolve customer issues; Freshworks CRM, a solution that keep sales team in the know about prospects and close deals; Freshworks 360, a sales, support, marketing, and success platform; and Freshservice, a solution to streamline information technology service and manage internal requests from the employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.