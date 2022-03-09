Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 21,913 Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BTAI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,459,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,209 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,359,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 417,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 902,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 391.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 94,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BioXcel Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:BTAI opened at $17.83 on Wednesday. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $49.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $498.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.