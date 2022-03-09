Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,389 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,389 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 66,368.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

CLDT stock opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $660.81 million, a PE ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $13.00. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.12.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.