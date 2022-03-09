Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of VIZIO by 47.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $286,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $95,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $676,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,550 shares of company stock worth $2,958,008.

NYSE VZIO opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -45.09. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. VIZIO had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.86 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VZIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VIZIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of VIZIO from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of VIZIO from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VIZIO has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.09.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

