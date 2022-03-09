Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $55.00 to $40.00. The stock had previously closed at $22.76, but opened at $15.18. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Squarespace shares last traded at $22.93, with a volume of 23,037 shares trading hands.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.47.
In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.26.
About Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)
Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.
