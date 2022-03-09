Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Mizuho

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $35.00. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.30% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.47.

Get Squarespace alerts:

NYSE:SQSP opened at $25.67 on Monday. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 6,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $176,317.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Squarespace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Squarespace by 278.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 38.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Squarespace Company Profile (Get Rating)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.