Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG) Rating Increased to C- at TheStreet

Stabilis Solutions (NASDAQ:SLNG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Stabilis Solutions stock opened at $5.49 on Monday. Stabilis Solutions has a 1 year low of $2.98 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $97.15 million, a P/E ratio of -17.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stabilis Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of small-scale liquefied natural gas production, distribution, and fueling services to multiple end markets. It operates through the following segments: LNG and Power Delivery. The LNG segment supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors in North America and provides turnkey fuel solutions to help users of propane, diesel and other crude-based fuel products convert to LNG.

