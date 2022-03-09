STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 10,000 Shares

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total value of $396,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:STAG opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.91 and a 200-day moving average of $42.50. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.34 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 129.20%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,066,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,414,000 after buying an additional 1,801,422 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,305,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,258,000 after buying an additional 877,303 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,007,000 after buying an additional 308,960 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,711,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,010,000 after buying an additional 577,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,177,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,417,000 after buying an additional 24,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

