STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.
STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.
About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)
STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
