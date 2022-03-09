STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $600,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

STAG Industrial stock opened at $39.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.50. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.34 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial (Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.