STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Receives $45.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.66, for a total transaction of $396,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 129.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 356,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after purchasing an additional 200,907 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 33.0% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 26,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 6,485 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 5.1% in the third quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 106,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.9% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in STAG Industrial in the second quarter valued at $4,393,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:STAG traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 948,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,144. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $32.34 and a 12 month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.50.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 6.53%. STAG Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

