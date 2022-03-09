State of Alaska Department of Revenue Acquires 2,492 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 51.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AMERCO by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,119,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AMERCO by 121.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 19.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO during the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 187.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th.

AMERCO stock opened at $564.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a one year low of $523.94 and a one year high of $769.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $625.90 and its 200 day moving average is $673.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $720.75 per share, with a total value of $10,631,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Brogan sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.20, for a total value of $176,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

