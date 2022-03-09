State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 190.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,655 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after acquiring an additional 55,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,587,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,095,000 after acquiring an additional 257,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. StockNews.com cut Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $745,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,407 shares of company stock valued at $8,299,320 in the last three months. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE JBL opened at $53.22 on Wednesday. Jabil Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 34.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 6.53%.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

