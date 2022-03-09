State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 99.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,721 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JLL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.67.

JLL opened at $212.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $249.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.63. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.30. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 1 year low of $167.06 and a 1 year high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.81 by $1.85. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile (Get Rating)

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

