State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,588 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.08% of Reynolds Consumer Products worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.0% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 233,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.3% in the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 10.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day moving average is $29.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 9.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.74%.

REYN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

