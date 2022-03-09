State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 11,415 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 14.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 140,487 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after buying an additional 17,431 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 484,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,259 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 2,400,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,261,000 after purchasing an additional 140,534 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 62,888 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after buying an additional 12,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.39. The firm has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.26%.

Several research firms have commented on WMB. Mizuho upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.79.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 95,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $3,040,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 275,755 shares of company stock worth $8,483,584 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

