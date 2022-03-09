Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Trading 10% Higher

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.84 and last traded at $15.75. 57,808 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,105,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.32.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.35) to €21.00 ($22.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Stellantis from €23.00 ($25.00) to €28.00 ($30.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.37.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLA. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Stellantis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Stellantis by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 52.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stellantis NV is an automobile company, which engages in the manufacture of automobiles and provision of mobility solutions. It designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles under the brands Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Jeep, Lancia, Moper, Opel, Peugeot, Leasys, Free2move, Vauxhall, and Ram.

