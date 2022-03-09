Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given New $11.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 0.09% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. reduced their target price on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp cut Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

SFIX stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $69.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200-day moving average is $26.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. Insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,347,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,093,000 after buying an additional 956,919 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 125,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 48,232 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stitch Fix during the 4th quarter worth $1,236,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Stitch Fix by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.