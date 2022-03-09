Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Telsey Advisory Group

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $25.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SFIX. TheStreet cut Stitch Fix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on Stitch Fix from $37.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $11.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.29. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $516.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,069,286 shares of company stock worth $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 21,153 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 71,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 19,336 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 41.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 23.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 150,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Stitch Fix by 98,543.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 15,767 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix (Get Rating)

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.