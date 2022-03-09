Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after MKM Partners lowered their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $9.00. The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 22344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.17.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. decreased their price objective on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp downgraded Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stitch Fix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.61.
In other news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) acquired 73,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,363,898.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,069,286 shares of company stock valued at $19,442,269. 27.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day moving average is $26.29. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -52.43 and a beta of 1.86.
Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)
Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
