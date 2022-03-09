StockNews.com Downgrades Belden (NYSE:BDC) to Buy

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Belden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Belden from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

BDC opened at $53.85 on Wednesday. Belden has a 12-month low of $40.66 and a 12-month high of $68.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Belden by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Belden by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,951,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,453,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Belden by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Belden by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 281,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,530,000 after acquiring an additional 111,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Belden by 991.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 78,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,188,000 after acquiring an additional 71,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

