StockNews.com Lowers Toro (NYSE:TTC) to Hold

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $82.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.66. Toro has a one year low of $81.15 and a one year high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Toro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTC. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Toro by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

