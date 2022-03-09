StockNews.com Upgrades Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) to “Buy”

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

UAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.70.

Under Armour stock opened at $14.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $13.70 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Under Armour by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 104,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 39,909 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $3,578,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Under Armour by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

