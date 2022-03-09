Stonnington Group LLC Buys New Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 561.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,678,651 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $720,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,703,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,475,909 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $310,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,924,762 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,632,906 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $279,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,486 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,391,247 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $270,560,000 after acquiring an additional 567,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,517,613 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $238,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,018 shares in the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LVS opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.75 and a 12 month high of $66.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.37) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, CBRE Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.69.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

