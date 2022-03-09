Stonnington Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,500 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 10,668 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 143,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,184,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 12,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.67.

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MPC opened at $76.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.66. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $81.39. The stock has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.48%.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

