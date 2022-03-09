STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 160,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of STORE Capital worth $5,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 57.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 56,895 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 16.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,421,000 after buying an additional 138,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. STORE Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $28.64 and a 52-week high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on STOR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

About STORE Capital (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

