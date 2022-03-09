STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. STORE Capital traded as low as $28.66 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 23778 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.14.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho decreased their target price on STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.11.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,906,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $959,974,000 after buying an additional 1,157,044 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 156.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,370,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,881,000 after buying an additional 835,863 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in STORE Capital by 88.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,598,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,992,000 after buying an additional 751,958 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in STORE Capital by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,766,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,261,000 after buying an additional 741,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,193,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,469,000 after purchasing an additional 441,640 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.00%.

STORE Capital Company Profile (NYSE:STOR)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.