STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the January 31st total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $875,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 799,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 60,057 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in STRATA Skin Sciences by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,583 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,376 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $382,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in STRATA Skin Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSKN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th.

Shares of SSKN stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.23 million, a P/E ratio of -21.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc is a medical technology company in Dermatology and Plastic Surgery. It engages in developing, commercializing and marketing products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions. The firm operates through the following segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

