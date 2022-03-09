Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 407 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lifted its position in Visa by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 82,595 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,351,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Visa by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 19,992 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,749 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 36,784 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $191.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $366.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.67 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.04.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,396 shares of company stock valued at $8,182,755. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

