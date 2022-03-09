Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,074 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $56.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.93. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.