Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.23 Million Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 6.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 9,707 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 162.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 4,329 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $103.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.69%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock valued at $7,542,869. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

