Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,054 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.25% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,432,000 after purchasing an additional 96,874 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,001,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,954,000 after buying an additional 66,235 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 438,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 71,559 shares during the period. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,502,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 240,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after buying an additional 22,002 shares during the period.

Shares of MLPX stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $30.37 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

