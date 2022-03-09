Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,027,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 720.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 21,952 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $68.56 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.63 and a 12 month high of $85.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.25.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.