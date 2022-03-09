Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 134 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,116,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $850,678,000 after acquiring an additional 538,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,859,000 after acquiring an additional 390,916 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,568,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,602,000 after purchasing an additional 366,036 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,526,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,942,000 after purchasing an additional 311,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 81.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 580,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,095,000 after purchasing an additional 260,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $203.52 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.05 and a 200 day moving average of $229.27. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.79 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 74.43% and a net margin of 18.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.08.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

