Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 510 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 12.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 26,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 225,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000,000 after buying an additional 43,916 shares in the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $133.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.10 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $162.00 to $149.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.