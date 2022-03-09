Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $5.05 Million Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Marriott International by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.36.

In other Marriott International news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.82, for a total value of $508,171.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,659 shares of company stock worth $2,987,622 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $152.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.23 and a 12-month high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $165.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

