Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Purchases 2,261 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $3,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter valued at $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in STORE Capital by 49.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in STORE Capital by 338.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on STOR. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

NYSE:STOR opened at $29.08 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.25. STORE Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s payout ratio is currently 154.00%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

