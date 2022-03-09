Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Compass Point

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Compass Point from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $35.25.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SDIG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

