Summit Wireless Technologies (WISA) to Release Earnings on Friday

Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ:WISA – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WISA stock opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. Summit Wireless Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $7.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WISA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 254,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 103,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Summit Wireless Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 35.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 2,604.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 42,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Wireless Technologies by 177.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 43,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27,776 shares during the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Wireless Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of modules which wirelessly transmit and receive audio directly to speakers. Its products include Summit TX-SD, Summit RX-SD, TX Dev Kit, RX Dev Kit, 30 Watt Amp, and DAC board. The company was founded on July 23, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

