Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.68)-$(0.66) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.49). The company issued revenue guidance of $288-292 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $285.15 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.76. 931,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,207. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $28.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Sumo Logic news, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $44,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven D. Fitz sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $55,789.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,478 shares of company stock valued at $1,267,728 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUMO. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 623,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after buying an additional 27,193 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,488,000 after buying an additional 67,371 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after buying an additional 42,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,860,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,229,000 after buying an additional 294,450 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

