Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 57.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

Sumo Logic stock opened at $10.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $28.89.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total transaction of $114,457.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sumo Logic by 358.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 9.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sumo Logic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Sumo Logic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.