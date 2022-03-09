Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.170-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $65.50 million-$66.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $65.89 million.Sumo Logic also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-0.680-$-0.660 EPS.

SUMO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Sumo Logic from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sumo Logic from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.40. The company had a trading volume of 21,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 2.51. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $28.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. Sumo Logic had a negative return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 48.16%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sumo Logic will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $285,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $44,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,920 shares of company stock worth $1,211,939. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUMO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $452,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 35.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Sumo Logic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Sumo Logic by 439.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 74,143 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

