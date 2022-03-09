Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 49,871 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 70,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth approximately $597,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 99.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 23,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 219.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 103,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 70,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $95,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.71.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.93 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 1.28.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

