Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.48. The stock had a trading volume of 273,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $32.88 and a twelve month high of $47.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 3.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $374,556.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $1,255,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMCI. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 750,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,457,000 after purchasing an additional 438,802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 212.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,219,000 after buying an additional 431,443 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,439.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 343,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,087,000 after buying an additional 329,761 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,488,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,169,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,303,000 after buying an additional 178,708 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.