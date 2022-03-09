Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SURF. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Surface Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.60.

SURF opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 9.79. Surface Oncology has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $126.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.63.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.44). Surface Oncology had a negative return on equity of 56.34% and a negative net margin of 2,920.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SURF. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after acquiring an additional 707,773 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 733,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 525,356 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 56.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,199,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after acquiring an additional 432,647 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 2,324.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after acquiring an additional 418,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Surface Oncology by 181.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,677,000 after acquiring an additional 318,084 shares during the period. 60.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on biological pathways critical to the immunosuppressive tumor microenvironment and the development of next-generation cancer therapies. The firm’s pipeline includes wholly-owned lead programs targeting CD39 (SRF617) and IL-27 (SRF388), as well as a preclinical program focused on depleting tumor regulatory T cells via targeting CCR8 (SRF114).

