Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) by 1,099.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,797 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.46% of Surgery Partners worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 19.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,483,000 after acquiring an additional 107,565 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,252,000 after buying an additional 25,834 shares during the period. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,104,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

In other news, CFO David T. Doherty sold 2,221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $112,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 14,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total value of $735,209.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,069 shares of company stock worth $1,044,599. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $52.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -42.01, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.63 and a twelve month high of $69.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Surgery Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.