Susquehanna Increases Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target to $105.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 62.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MRVL. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.31.

Marvell Technology stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a 52 week low of $40.79 and a 52 week high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.43 billion, a PE ratio of -119.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.81, for a total value of $44,950.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.81, for a total transaction of $2,648,361.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,777 shares of company stock valued at $13,869,119 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 106.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers computer, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

