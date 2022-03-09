SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 203.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,745 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $830.00 to $780.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $860.00 price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In related news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.70, for a total transaction of $183,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $516.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $629.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $655.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 30.19%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

